NA to relieve To Lam from post of Minister for election to State President

The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on May 21 proposed the relief of the post of Minister of Public Security and subsequent promotion to the post of State President be added to the agenda of the 15th NA’s ongoing 7th session.

7th-session-of-the-15th-na-2294.jpg.webp
A view of the 7th session of the 15th National Assembly (Photo: VNA)

On behalf of the NA Standing Committee, NA General Secretary Bui Van Cuong presented the proposal.

He said that based on the opinions of the competent authority, legal regulations, and the demand for strengthening the State apparatus, after considering the Prime Minister’s request, the NA Standing Committee proposed the NA permit the supplementation of the approval of the PM’s request. It aims to relieve the position of Minister of Public Security and work on this issue at the same time with other personnel affairs at the sittings on May 21 afternoon and May 22 morning, part of the 7th session.

NA deputies later approved the adjustment of the session’s agenda, with support from 468 of the 469 casting votes.

At the 9th meeting of the 13th Party Central Committee from May 16-18, the Party Central Committee reached a “very high” consensus on the nomination of To Lam, Politburo member and Minister of Public Security, for the NA to elect him to the post of State President.

