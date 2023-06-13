NA Standing Committee opines on draft revised laws

The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee gave opinions on the draft revised Law on Protection of Consumer Rights at a meeting in Hanoi on June 13.

Speaking at the meeting, held between the two phases of the 15th legislature’s fifth session, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue suggested that the verification report on the draft revised law should cover issues raised by deputies.

He asked assessing and compiling agencies to continue reviewing the chapter on state management, provisions on the enforcement, and articles to avert conflicts in the implementation of the legal document.

Also on June 13, the committee looked into the draft revised Law on Electronic Transactions.

Hue requested the assessing and compiling agencies to restructure the bill, with attention paid to the contents regarding the state management over electronic transactions.

Earlier, the full-time legislators scrutinised a draft resolution on the investment policy for a road project connecting National Highway 27C and provincial Road DT.656 in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa, along with the adjustment of the investment policy for Ka Pet reservoir in Ham Thuan Nam district, the south-central province of Binh Thuan.

The first phase of the fifth sitting lasted from May 22 to June 10, and the second will continue from June 19 to 23.