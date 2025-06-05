NA Standing Committee endorses revised contents on influencers ads, job support

Miss Thuy Tien, Hang “du muc”, and Quang Linh Vlog are participating in a promotional livestream for Kera vegetable candy (screenshot)



No restrictions on advertising by influencers proposed

Reporting on the revisions to the Law on Advertising, Chairman Nguyen Dac Vinh of the Committee for Culture and Social Affairs under the National Assembly (NA) noted some suggestions to tighten regulations concerning endorsements by influential individuals. These proposals advocated that “only individuals with expertise directly related to the advertised product should be permitted to endorse it”.

However, the prevailing view is that the participation of well-known personalities in advertising is a commercial activity with positive implications, contributing to the promotion of production, business, economic development, and fostering innovation within the advertising sector. Consequently, the draft law proposes to maintain the current stance of not imposing specific restrictions on advertising activities undertaken by influential figures.

Acknowledging the significant “persuasive power” of influencer advertising, NA Vice Chairman Le Minh Hoan stated that while this highly effective advertising form cannot be disregarded, the draft law must incorporate clear regulations. These are needed to ensure that influential individuals, who vary widely in age, educational attainment, and legal understanding, are fully aware of and correctly adhere to the law.

Head Nguyen Thanh Hai of the NA Deputy Affairs Committee recalled a point raised during NA discussions, namely a proposal to prohibit delegates from wearing attire or accessories bearing corporate logos, commercial slogans, or personal symbols, due to the potential for misinterpretation regarding whose interests they represent. He questioned whether this would constitute an advertising activity.

Providing clarification, Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung affirmed that a delegate wearing branded clothing – similar to the Vietnamese-branded shirt he himself was wearing – does not inherently constitute advertising. An activity is only classified as advertising when commercial and communication elements are present, a contract or agreement with the brand exists, and the endorser receives material benefits from the arrangement.

Expanding beneficiaries of policy loans for job creation support

The NA Standing Committee provided feedback on revisions to the draft Law on Employment (amended). Concerning the monthly unemployment benefit level, Chairman Nguyen Dac Vinh noted proposals to increase this benefit and to authorize the Government to implement upward adjustments during economic crises or large-scale epidemics.

However, he pointed out that the current benefit level, set at 60 percent of the average monthly salary upon which unemployment insurance contributions were based, is relatively consistent with international norms and existing provisions for employees who lose their jobs. Therefore, the Standing Board of the Committee for Culture and Social Affairs recommended maintaining the level as stipulated in the draft law. The NA Standing Committee endorsed the revised contents.

By Anh Thu – Translated by Thanh Tam