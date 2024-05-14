NA Standing Committee discusses target program on cultural development

The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on May 14 gave opinions on the national target programme on cultural development for the 2025-2035 period at its ongoing 33rd session.

Chairman of the NA’s Committee for Culture and Education Nguyen Dac Vinh speaks at the event.

According to the proposal presented by Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung, the program will be carried out nationwide and have long-term cultural ties and contact with Vietnam. It aims at creating comprehensive changes in cultural development, completion of Vietnamese people’s ethical standards, mettle and values, and improving spiritual life and local people's access to culture. It will also preserve and promote the values of Vietnam's outstanding cultural heritage and raise the country’s position in the international arena by harnessing the Vietnamese culture’s soft power.

The program, outlined in accordance with the Party General Secretary’s direction at the National Cultural Conference in 2021 and the NA Chairman’s conclusion on policies and missions to develop culture at a conference in 2022, was designed with 42 specific tasks and 186 detailed activities.

Chairman of the NA’s Committee for Culture and Education Nguyen Dac Vinh held that criteria set out in the program need to bear special characteristics of each region and locality while the missions must be made more detailed.

He went on to say that the Government should concretize the missions and progress on the completion of institutions and identify solutions to mobilizing resources for cultural development.

NA General Secretary and Chairman of the NA’s Office Bui Van Cuong stressed that the national target program is to spread national culture, on par with the economic development to contribute to building progressive Vietnamese people imbued with national identity.

Sharing this view, NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Khac Dinh said key targets, criteria, and missions must be sketched out for the program to create breakthroughs that could promote economic benefits from the sector, contributing to the nation’s GDP.

“If we develop the cultural industry, we will earn investment and renovation of cultural entities”, he stressed.

Concluding the sitting, NA Vice Chairman Tran Thanh Man said that the program is important to realizing targets, criteria, missions, and solutions to cultural development outlined in the Party’s resolution and Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s direction at the national cultural congress.

Implementing the program will affirm the role and significance of culture to national construction and protection as well as sustainable development, he added.

Vietnamplus