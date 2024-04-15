NA Standing Committee convenes 32nd session

The National Assembly Standing Committee convened its 32nd session in Hanoi on April 15 under the chair of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

In his opening speech, Chairman Hue outlined the agenda, highlighting deliberations on the law and ordinance building program in 2025 and adjustments to the law and ordinance building program in 2024.

He also asked for feedbacks on draft laws scheduled for the first consideration at the NA’s upcoming 7th session, including the draft revised Law on Cultural Heritage, the draft Law on Justice for Juveniles, the draft amended Law on Value Added Tax, the draft Law on Urban and Rural Planning, and the draft Law amending and supplementing several articles of the Pharmacy Law. Among them, the draft Law on Justice for Juveniles is a new bill.

Also high on the agenda will be a report on the outcomes of the supervision program for 2023 and early months of 2024, the scheduled supervision programs for 2025 of the NA and NA Standing Committee.

Also on the list is another report on the NA’s oversight of the implementation of the NA’s Resolution on fiscal-monetary policies to support the socio-economic recovery and development programs, and the NA’s resolutions on several key projects until the end of 2023.

Full-time legislators are scheduled to offer initial opinions on policies and laws ensuring traffic order and safety from 2009 to the end of 2023.

They will examine several reports of the Government, such as a proposal on adjusting the investment policy for the national target program on socio-economic development in ethnic minority-inhabited and mountainous areas during the 2021-2023 period, and a pre-feasibility report for construction of the western North-South expressway’s Gia Nghia – Chon Thanh section.

Preparations for the NA’s upcoming 7th session will also be a focal point of discussion.

