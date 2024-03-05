NA’ 's Vice Chairman inspects construction of Long Thanh Airport

Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Nguyen Duc Hai led a delegation to inspect the implementation of the National Assembly's Resolution 43 in Dong Nai Province on March 5.

Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Nguyen Duc Hai led a delegation to inspect the construction of Long Thanh Airport in Dong Nai Province on March 5. (Photo: SGGP)

In January 2022, the National Assembly issued Resolution No. 43/2022/QH15 specifying some fiscal and monetary policies to support the socio-economic recovery and development.

The delegation took a survey of the progress of the construction project of the Long Thanh airport and listened to opinions and reports of the project implementation units.

According to the report from the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV), joint-venture contractors have mobilized 4,000 engineers and workers, together with around 2,000 construction vehicles and equipment to serve the project.

Workers are working day and night to accelerate the project's progress and have completed items including the management and administration center, laboratory, and material storage area.

Significantly, more than 22000 engineers and workers, along with 493 construction vehicles and equipment have been mobilized to serve the passenger terminal (Package No. 5.10) at the Long Thanh International Airport project.

Package No. 5.10, the biggest in the first phase includes design, construction, and equipment installation at the terminal. The package’s construction is expected to be completed before December 2025.

The delegation offers gifts to engineers, workers, supervisors, and contractors at the construction site of Long Thanh Airport. (Photo: SGGP)

At the construction site (Photo: SGGP)

Deputy Minister of Transport Le Anh Tuan said that the People's Committee of Dong Nai Province and ACV have proposed using the land from the foundation of the T3 terminal construction site Long Thanh Airport (in phase 2) to create a source for building a foundation of the Bien Hoa-Vung Tau expressway.

Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Nguyen Duc Hai said that this is an important national project, and asked the ACV and localities to ensure the progress and quality of the project.

On this occasion, the Vice Chairman of the National Assembly offered gifts to engineers, workers, supervisors, and contractors at the construction site of Long Thanh Airport.

By Hoang Bac – Translated by Kim Khanh