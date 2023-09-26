NA President of Cuba visits revolutionary historical relics in Quang Tri

President of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernandez and Standing Vice Chairman of the National Assembly of Vietnam Tran Thanh Man visited revolutionary historical relics in Quang Tri Province on September 26.

The Hien Luong-Ben Hai special national historic relic, the 17th Parallel and the Desire for Unification Exhibition Hall and the headquarters of the Provisional Revolutionary Government of the Republic of South Vietnam were destinations of the delegation in Quang Tri Province this morning.

Visiting the Hien Luong-Ben Hai special national historic relic, President of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernandez together with members of the high-ranking delegation of Cuba talked with officers and residents. They saw the Vietnam flag with a red background and yellow star, flying from a flag pole at the Hien Luong-Ben Hai historical relic site.

Arriving at the 17th Parallel and the Desire for Unification Exhibition Hall, where displays and stores many precious documents, historical images and artifacts directly related to the nearly 20-year resistance war on the banks of Hien Luong, President Esteban Lazo Hernandez noted his thoughts on this visit in the souvenir notebook with the content “Today, we are present here expressing our affection and pride and contributing to the success of the 50th anniversary of Cuban leader Fidel Castro's visit to Vietnam and the liberated zone in Southern Vietnam (September 1973 - 2023) as well as the 60th founding anniversary of the Cuban Committee for Solidarity with South Vietnam (September 25, 1963).

There are some photos featuring this visit of the Cuban delegation to Quang Tri Province on September 26: