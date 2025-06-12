NA passes resolution on reorganization of provincial-level administrative units

The National Assembly voted to pass a resolution on the reorganization of provincial-level administrative units in 2025, reducing the number of provinces and centrally-governed cities from 63 to 34 on the morning of June 12.

The resolution takes effect immediately after the vote.

This is the most extensive administrative restructuring at the provincial level in Vietnam’s history.

The official provincial- level administrative map of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam in 2025

After the National Assembly passed the resolution, Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper in collaboration with the Geospatial Data Infrastructure Center under the Department of Surveying, Mapping and Geographic Information of Vietnam, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, published the official provincial- level administrative map of Vietnam in 2025 on SGGP Online.

At the same time, SGGP Newspaper will provide readers with copies of the latest provincial- level administrative map of Vietnam on A2 size paper.

The new administrative map fully reflects the new administrative system consisting of 34 centrally-governed provinces and cities following the restructuring.

It is a visual and practical document that helps officials, citizens and organizations search for, use and update accurate administrative information for study, research, and management purposes.

After the reorganization, Ho Chi Minh City has an area of over 6,700 square kilometers and a population of nearly 14 million, becoming the leading megacities in Southeast Asia.

Source: SGGP - Translated by Huyen Huong