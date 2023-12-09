NA leader launches Vietnam Town in Thai province

National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on December 9 cut the ribbon to launch the Vietnam Town in Thailand's northeastern Udon Thani province, which is the first in Thailand and the world.

National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and other delegates cut the ribbon to launch the Vietnam Town in Udon Thani province, northeastern Thailand, on December 9 (Photo: VNA)

The top legislator described the opening of Vietnam Town as a new imprint of Vietnam in Thailand.

He expressed his delight that the cultural and historical values of Vietnam have been promoted in Thailand, marked by Vietnamese pagodas and three relic sites dedicated to President Ho Chi Minh.

He thanked the administration of Udon Thani and sponsors for supporting the Vietnam Town project.

Underlining that it is the first and only Vietnam Town in the world, NA Chairman Hue said he believes that with the strong support of the local administration, the town will see a bustle of business, cultural, and tourism activities, thus becoming a destination for Vietnamese in Thailand as well as tourists, contributing to enriching the local culture and fostering the friendship and attachment between locals and Thai people of Vietnamese origin here.

The Vietnam Town initiative should be multiplied in other suitable localities of Thailand, he said.

Udon Thani Governor Wanchai Kongkasem reviewed the friendship and cooperation between the two countries over the years.

He said that the Vietnamese community has acted as an important factor in promoting the ties between the two countries.

The official said the formation of the Vietnam Town is a symbol of the solidarity, friendship, and cooperation between the two countries and peoples.

According to the Vietnamese Association in Udon Thani, the Vietnamese community in the locality comprises about 60,000 people.

The Vietnam Town is located in the Vietnamese market area in the city downtown, with 99 percent of residents being of Vietnamese origin. Along with the support of the local administration and Vietnamese in Thailand, the project has received sponsorship from a number of Vietnamese firms at home.

