NA leader applauds performance by Vietnam Women Journalists' Club

For more than 20 years since its inception, the club has carried out a wide range of effective activities covering from professional affairs to humanitarian campaigns, winning respect from the press circle and the public.

Many works by club members have clearly reflected the reality and proved their value, thus helping with the country’s “Doi moi” (Renewal) and development. Many have won high prizes in all-level press awards while the club has also been honoured with various noble rewards.

Congratulating the Vietnam Journalists' Association and the Women Journalists' Club on their achievements, Chairman Hue said the NA in all tenures has always attached importance to the role of the press, noting that people-elected bodies from the central to local levels also have representatives of press agencies.

The press has a highly important role to play in the NA’s interaction with the people and voters, he noted, affirming that he, other members of the NA’s Party Delegation, the NA Secretary-General, and the NA Office have provided the best possible conditions for the press to cover the parliament’s activities.

On this occasion, the top legislator provided more information about the Dien Hong Awards - the national press awards on the NA and People’s Councils, calling for strong support from the club.

Analysing the domestic and international situation, he asked those working in journalism to fully and thoroughly grasp the viewpoint that the press is “a sharp weapon and useful tool” of the Party on the ideological front.In any circumstances, revolutionary journalists of Vietnam need to stay calm, sober, and steadfast to contribute to the Party-launched and -led “Doi moi”; boost protecting the Party’s ideological foundation and resolutely fighting wrongful and hostile viewpoints; and strongly engage in the combat against corruption, other negative phenomena, and wastefulness as well as in the protection of the right and the good, the Chairman went on.The press must become a true bridge linking the Party, State, and NA with the people, he added.