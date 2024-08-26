NA elects new Chief Justice, Prosecutor General

The National Assembly (NA) on August 26 adopted resolutions on the election of the Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court and the Prosecutor General of the Supreme People’s Procuracy.

Mr. Le Minh Tri takes an oath after being elected Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court on August 26. (Photo: VNA)

With 438 deputies present at the session (or 91.06 percent of the total legislators) approving, the parliament passed a resolution electing Le Minh Tri as Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court in the 2021 - 2026 tenure.

Mr. Tri, born in 1960, served as Prosecutor General of the Supreme People’s Procuracy from April 2016.

He is a member of the Central Steering Committee for Corruption and Negative Phenomena Prevention and Control as well as the Central Steering Committee for Judicial Reform. He is also a deputy to the 15th-tenure NA.

Meanwhile, the NA adopted a resolution electing Nguyen Huy Tien, Deputy Prosecutor General of the Supreme People’s Procuracy, as Prosecutor General in the 2021 - 2026 tenure.

This resolution received support from all the 439 deputies present at the event, equivalent to 91.27 percent of the total.

Mr. Tien, born in 1968, acted as Deputy Prosecutor General from May 2020.

Vietnamplus