NA discusses defense, security laws on October 31

Some draft laws related to the defence and security industry, cybersecurity, and protection of state secrets are high on the agenda of the NA on October 31.

The National Assembly is scheduled to listen to proposals and verification reports on the draft law amending and supplementing several articles of the Law on Defence and Security Industry, and Industrial Mobilisation; the draft Cybersecurity Law; the draft revised Law on Protection of State Secrets; and the draft law amending and supplementing certain articles of 10 laws related to security and order on October 31.

An overview of the 15th National Assembly's 10th session (Photo: VOV)

Within the framework of the 15th NA’s 10th session, lawmakers will also listen to a proposal and a verification report on the draft law amending and supplementing certain provisions of the Law on International Treaties; as well as a proposal and a verification report on the draft Law on Digital Transformation, the draft revised Law on High Technology, and draft law amending and supplementing the Law on Technology Transfer.

The NA will then hold group discussions on the bill amending and supplementing certain provisions of the Law on International Treaties, and the one amending and supplementing several articles of the Law on Defence and Security Industry, and Industrial Mobilisation.

In the afternoon sitting, deputies will continue discussing in groups the draft Cybersecurity Law, the draft revised Law on Protection of State Secrets, and the draft law amending and supplementing certain articles of 10 laws related to security and order.

Vietnamplus