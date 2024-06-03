NA deputies scrutinize national target program on cultural development

NA deputies heard a proposal and an appraisal report on a proposal on investment policy for the National Target Program on Cultural Development for the 2025 - 2035 period during their morning sitting of the 7th session of the 15th NA on June 3.

At the 7th session of the 15th NA on June 3 (Photo: SGGP)

Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung stressed that the program will be implemented nationwide and in some countries that have long-term cultural relationships and interactions with Vietnam, where a large number of Vietnamese people live, work, and study.

The three-phase program will focus on activities in the fields of culture and arts, especially cultural heritage, grassroots culture, performing arts, fine arts, photography, and exhibitions.

It aims to create a strong and comprehensive transformation in cultural development and to perfect and standardize the ethics, identity, and values of Vietnamese individuals and families; and improve the spiritual life and the ability of people to access and enjoy culture, addressing disparities in cultural enjoyment between regions, social classes, and genders.

Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

The program is expected to contribute to preserving and upholding the value of the nation's unique cultural heritage; promoting socio-economic development; and enhancing the country's position in the international arena through promoting "soft power” of the Vietnamese culture, international cultural integration, and absorbing the quintessence of human culture.

Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Committee for Culture and Education Nguyen Dac Vinh stressed that the program will contribute to enhancing investment resources, meeting the urgent requirements for comprehensive human development, and building an advanced culture imbued with national identity, thus ensuring that culture truly becomes a solid spiritual foundation of society, an internal strength, and a motivation for the national development and defense.

Regarding mechanisms and solutions for implementing the program, the committee agreed with groups of solutions proposed by the Government. It suggested that it is necessary to specify the tasks, roadmap, and implementation progress for institutional improvement solutions, further clarify measures to mobilize resources, and clearly define certain priorities and tasks to attract social resources.

Vietnamplus