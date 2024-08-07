NA committees asked to enhance quality of law-building activities

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man addresses the meeting.

The NA chairman chaired a working session in Hanoi on August 7 with the NA Economic Committee, Finance-Budget Committee, and Committee for Science, Technology and Environment on their performance since the beginning of the 15th tenure and discussed major tasks for the rest of the tenure.

He hailed the three committees’ efforts in completing a large workload from the beginning of the tenure, particularly the building and revision of a number of important laws and resolutions with significant impacts on socio-economic life in the country.

To date, 89 out of 109 tasks set in the action program of the NA Party Delegation have been completed, reaching 81.7 percent. Of which, the Economic Committee finished all its 19 tasks, the Finance-Budget Committee all its 11 tasks, and the Committee for Science, Technology and Environment 10 out of 11 assigned tasks.

In terms of law-building, the Economic Committee completed 18 out of 22 tasks, the Finance and Budget Committee fulfilled 12 out of 18 tasks; the Science, Technology and Environment Committee fulfilled all its 20 tasks.

NA Chairman Man asked the committees to continue to enhance the quality and efficiency of law-building activities, focusing on gathering ideas for the amendments of bills to be approved in the NA’s 8th session and assessing bills that will be tabled for discussion for the first time at the session, which is scheduled to be held in three months.

The NA leader requested the committees to continue working to clearly define the scale, subjects, methods and forms of NA supreme supervision to make it suitable to reality while paying more attention to following up the implementation of requests after supervision.

Noting that at a meeting on August 6, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam stressed the need to untangle bottlenecks and create favorable mechanisms for business, investment, and production activities, Man assigned NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Duc Hai to direct the three committees to actively review areas under their management and report problems to the NA for seeking solutions.

He requested the NA Committee for Science, Technology and Environment to build and perfect legal documents allowing the implementation of activities of the NA supervision delegation for 2025 over the enforcement of policies and legal regulations on environmental protection since the 2020 Law on Environmental Protection took effect. This is the only thematic supervision that the NA will conduct in 2025, he said.

The NA Economic Committee was ordered to give recommendations for a report of the NA thematic supervision delegation on the implementation of policies and laws regarding the management of the real estate market and housing development from 2015 to 2023, along with relevant documents, which will be submitted to the NA Standing Committee to discuss at its 36th session slated for this month.

The NA Chairman assigned the Finance-Budget Committee to continue to coordinate with the Government and relevant agencies to propose ideas to renovate the decision-making process related to the State budget and the supervision of budget implementation, thus generally replacing the issuance of resolutions by laws on finance and budget following Resolution No. 27-NQ/TW of the Party Central Committee. The NA committee was also asked to speed up the building of a roadmap for developing State financial reports from the fiscal year of 2025.

The committees were requested to prepare for the evaluation of the implementation of five-year plans and NA resolutions on investment policy for some national target programs in the 2021-2025 period, which the NA approved from the beginning of the tenure.

Besides, they should also prepare for the building of five-year plans for the next periods, he asked.

Vietnamplus