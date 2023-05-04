NA Chairman welcomes Luxembourg PM to Vietnam

National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue has welcomed Prime Minister of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel to Vietnam on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties, believing that the visit will boost relations.

During a meeting with the guest in Hanoi on May 4, Chairman Hue hailed the outcomes of talks between the Vietnamese and Luxembourg PMs, adding that he and the Vietnamese legislature highly appreciate bilateral friendship and cooperation via both Government and parliament channels, with regular exchange of high-level visits.

Despite having a relatively small population, Luxembourg is the third largest EU investor in Vietnam and one of the countries toearly ratify the Vietnam-EU Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).

Hue lauded the signing of many cooperation agreements between the two countries, especially the establishment of the Strategic Partnership on Green Finance framework. He thanked Luxembourg for its continued support to Vietnam, particularly in poverty reduction and climate change adaptation.

Noting that Luxembourg is strong in finance and banking, the host said the Vietnamese NA is finalising the legal framework for these areas and suggested that the two sides strengthen cooperation and share lawmaking experience in them.

Bettel, for his part, said during his talks with PM Pham Minh Chinh in the morning the same day, Luxembourg announced two projects worth a total of EUR7 million to assist Vietnam in environment protection and climate change adaptation. This shows Luxembourg's determination to help Vietnam in its transition and contribute to preserving the environment and beautiful landscapes for future generations, he said.

According to him, both sides are organising an economic forum on May 5 with the participation of 25 businesses from Luxembourg. Impressed by Vietnam's economic policies amid the global recession, he said Vietnam not only focuses on economic development but also on greenhouse gas emission reduction.

On the occasion, he hoped that Vietnam will soon waive visas for Luxembourg citizens, thereby facilitating economic, trade, and people-to-people exchanges.

As digital transformation is a priority of the Luxembourg Government, Bettel affirmed that Luxembourg is ready to share information on digital transformation with Vietnam.

The Vietnamese leader described economy, trade and investment as potential cooperation areas for both countries.

Vietnam welcomes more Luxembourg investors to the country which has great potential in both population and economic size. Both sides are well-positioned to maintain and improve a new supply chain amid complex and uncertain developments in the world, he said.

Agreeing with the guest’s proposal, Hue affirmed that the two countries should continue creating favourable conditions for visa issuance on the basis of reciprocity. The Vietnamese National Assembly will consider this issue within its authority at the upcoming session, he said.

He also asked for Luxembourg's support in urging the European Commission (EC) to soon lift the yellow card warning against Vietnamese seafood exports for the benefit of EU consumers and the livelihoods of Vietnamese fishermen.

On the occasion, the host wished that both sides would promote parliamentary diplomatic ties.

Chairman Hue conveyed his invitation to the President of the Chamber of Deputies of Luxembourg to visit Vietnam. As the Vietnamese NA will host the ninth Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians this September, he hoped that the Luxembourg side will send a delegation of young parliamentarians to the event.