NA Chairman pays working visit to Ba Ria – Vung Tau

NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on Jan 2 inspected the implementation of the component project No.3 of the Bien Hoa - Vung Tau expressway project in Phu My Town, and the Southern Petrochemical Complex Project in the Southern province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau.

National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (front row, dark shirt) checks the project progress on a map. (Photo: VNA)

The first phase of the over-VND17-trillion (US$698.5 million) expressway project passes through the provinces of Dong Nai and Ba Ria - Vung Tau, with a length of 53.7km. It is divided into three component projects, of which the No.1 is managed by Dong Nai, the No.2 by the Ministry of Transport, and the No.3 by Ba Ria - Vung Tau.

NA Chairman Hue lauded Ba Ria – Vung Tau’s efforts to accelerate the construction of the 19.5-km section. As of December 31, 2023, the province had basically completed the ground clearance work.

Inspecting the implementation of the over US$5.1-billion Southern Petrochemical Complex Project invested by the Siam Cement Group (SCG) - one of the leading industrial firms of Thailand and the parent company of Long Son Petrochemicals (LSP), he highly valued efforts made by the SCG and the LSP to overcome difficulties and challenges to put the complex into operation.

The implementation of the large-scale project according to the committed schedule has contributed to affirming the Vietnamese Party's policies and the State's policies and laws on attracting foreign direct investment (FDI), thus contributing to creating motivation for the development for Ba Ria - Vung Tau province, as well as a strong spill-over in many fields, and realizing the oil and gas sector’s development strategy to 2025, with a vision to 2035.

NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue at the operation area of Long Son Petrochemicals. (Photo: VNA)

The top legislator expressed his belief that with their reputation and experience, the SCG and the LSP will apply scientific advances and modern technologies in its operation, abide by Vietnamese laws on environmental protection and sustainable development, uphold social responsibilities ad pay attention to social security.

He also asked ministries and the province to create favorable conditions for the companies to officially inaugurate the complex in March.

The project has created around 18,000 jobs during the construction process and is expected to generate more than 1,000 jobs after it is put into commercial operation. The complex was put into trial operation on December 25, 2023 and is expected to be put into commercial operation in the first quarter of 2024.

