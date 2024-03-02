NA Chairman pays working trip to Khanh Hoa

National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue attended a groundbreaking ceremony in the south central province of Khanh Hoa on March 1.

NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue visits Submarine 185 (Photo: VNA)

National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue attended a groundbreaking ceremony in the south central province of Khanh Hoa on March 1 for a road from National Highway 27C to provincial road CT.656 which connects with Lam Dong and Ninh Thuan provinces.

The road is identified as a nationally important project stretching approximately 56.7km, with a width of 9m and designed for two lanes. It costs a combined investment of VND1.93 trillion (US$80.4 million) sourced from both the State and local budgets.

Once completed in 2027, it will link the mountainous districts of Khanh Son and Khanh Vinh together, aligning with the infrastructure development plan outlined in the provincial Master Plan for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050, which has been approved by the Prime Minister.

The same day, Chairman Hue and his delegation visited and inspected Submarine Brigade 189 under the Vietnam People’s Navy where he presented gifts to its officials and soldiers.

He also rallied for public engagement in the construction of 200 solidarity houses, valued at VND16 billion, earmarked for poor households in Khanh Son and Khanh Vinh districts.

In the afternoon, he witnessed the handover of symbolic plaques representing 200 charity houses for poor families in the above districts by leaders of Petrolimex and Vietcombank.

In a gesture of remembrance, the delegation paid homage to the Martyrs' Shrine - Tram Huong Tower in Nha Trang city, offering incense and laying wreaths to the country's fallen heroes.

Vietnamplus