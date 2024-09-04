NA Chairman pays tribute to late leaders

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man on September 4 paid tribute to late Chairman of the Council of Ministers Pham Hung and late Prime Minister Vo Van Kiet on the occasion of his working visit to the Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man offers incense and flowers to late Prime Minister Vo Van Kiet at his memorial site in Vung Liem district, Vinh Long province (Photo: VNA)

At a memorial site dedicated to late Chairman of the Council of Ministers Pham Hung in Long Phuoc commune of Long Ho district, Chairman Tran Thanh Man and his entourage offered incense and flowers in commemoration and gratitude to the late Chairman of the Council of Ministers - a prestigious leader of the Party and State, and an outstanding son of the heroic homeland of Vinh Long.

As a dedicated communist, late Chairman of the Council of Ministers Pham Hung joined the youth movement at the age of 16 and became one of the first members of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) in the South at 18. He served as a member of the Party Central Committee and the Politburo for several successive tenures. In June 1987, the National Assembly elected him as Chairman of the Council of Ministers.

Offering incense and flowers to late Prime Minister Vo Van Kiet at his memorial site in Vung Liem district on the same day morning, the top legislator highlighted the contributions and dedication of the late leader who devoted his whole life to steadfastly upholding the goals and ideals of the Party, setting a shining example of dynamism and creativity, and spirit of daring to think, do and take responsibility; and spirit of dedication to serving the Fatherland and the people.

Late Prime Minister Vo Van Kiet started joining revolutionary activities at the age of 16 and held various key positions within the Party and Government. His ideas on promoting agricultural and goods production, presented at the 6th National Party Congress, significantly influenced the Doi Moi (renewal) policy, ushering in an era of integration and robust and stable national development.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man requested the Party Organisation, administration, and people of Vinh Long to continue to well manage the memorial sites, thus attracting crowds of visitors and contributing to educating the revolutionary tradition to young people.

Vietnamplus