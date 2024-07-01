NA Chairman meets with voters in Hau Giang

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man and the delegation of NA deputies of Hau Giang met with voters from the Mekong Delta province on July 1 following the conclusion of the 15th NA’s seventh session.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man (center) meets with voters (Photo: VNA)

Voters expressed their satisfaction with the outcomes of the session, praising the NA's flexible and effective work in promptly addressing pressing social issues, stabilising prices and controlling inflation.

Chairman Man noted that the seventh session featured the most extensive legislative agenda since the beginning of the current tenure, with numerous bills and draft resolutions across various fields of public concern being considered and passed. Personnel work was also carried out rigorously in accordance with the Party regulations and State laws.

Regarding socio-economic performance, he reported that GDP growth reached 6.42 percent in the first half, a relatively high figure in the region. The total State budget revenue exceeded VND1 quadrillion (US$41.6 billion) during the period, equating to 60 percent of the annual plan and representing a 15.7 percent increase year on year. Additionally, the total export-import turnover reached US$368.53 billion , up 15.7 percent annually.

Foreign direct investment attraction saw significant growth, with newly registered capital reaching the highest level in the past five years.

The NA leader said with drastic Government direction, he is optimistic that the economy would continue to grow in the latter half of the year.

Acknowledging the challenging tasks for the remaining half of this year, he underscored the importance of fully implementing resolutions of the Politburo, Party Central Committee, National Assembly, and NA Standing Committee while maintaining unity, solidarity and democracy; effectively building the Party and political system.

Every citizen and family was also urged to contribute to the national construction and defence.

On the occasion, he called for timely removal of difficulties faced by investors and businesses, continued efforts against corruption and negative practices, and strengthening of discipline and strict adherence to the law.

The NA Chairman also answered voters' questions on several issues of public concern, including electricity prices and delayed payment of social insurance premium.

Related News NA Chairman meets Hau Giang voters, presents gifts for policy families

Vietnamplus