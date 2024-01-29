National

NA Chairman meets with former NA leaders, deputies

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on January 29 met with former NA leaders, officials and retired full-time deputies on the occasion of the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival.

nguyen-duc-kien-3934.jpg
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (left) shakes hands with former NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Duc Kien. (Photo: VNA)

Prominent among the guests were former Party General Secretary Nong Duc Manh, and former NA Chairpersons Nguyen Van An and Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.

At the meeting, former NA leaders, former members of the NA Standing Committee, and retired full-time NA deputies spoke highly of the performance of the 15th NA, as well as the renovation in all NA operational aspects.

Hue highly valued the attention, experience sharing, and responsible and dedicated support from former NA leaders, members of the NA Standing Committee, and NA full-time deputies through different periods.

mung-tho-4465.jpg
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (fourth, left) presents longevity greeting flags to over-70-year-old former NA leaders, officials and deputies. (Photo: VNA)

He said that the NA Standing Committee’s Science Council has seen the engagement of a wide network of experts and collaborators across the country, including many former NA deputies through periods.

On the occasion of the upcoming Tet Festival, NA Chairman Hue extended his New Year wishes to them and expressed his hope for their continued support for the NA to complete all of its tasks.

Vietnamplus

