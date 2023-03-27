NA Chairman holds working session with Binh Thuan leaders

National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue held a working session with the standing board of the Party Committee of the south central province of Binh Thuan on March 26.

During the meeting, he congratulated the province on successfully holding the opening of the National Tourism Year themed “Binh Thuan – Green Convergence” a day earlier.

Noting that Binh Thuan is referred to as a "transportation hub" that connects the north-central and central coastal regions with the southern key economic region, Chairman Hue said with existing potential and advantages as well as socioeconomic achievements in recent years, Binh Thuan will have all the important conditions to make a strong breakthrough when the eastern section of the north-south expressway is open to traffic and Phan Thiet airport is put into operation.

He asked the province to promptly submit its master plan for the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050, stressing that it needs to identify new growth drivers and production capability in the development process as well as try harder to draw investment in industrial parks.

Further attention should be paid to cultural-sport-tourism activities, health care, education, social welfare and sustainable poverty reduction, he said

In the morning of the same day, Chairman Hue offered incense and paid floral tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at the local branch of the Ho Chi Minh Museum and visited Duc Thanh school relic site where Uncle Ho, then known as Nguyen Tat Thanh, worked as a teacher 113 years ago.