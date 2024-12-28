NA Chairman delivers gifts to Ha Tinh policy beneficiaries

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man presented 50 gift packages to policy beneficiary and disadvantaged families, and a war invalid in Thach Ha district, the central province of Ha Tinh on December 27.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man presents 50 gift packages to policy beneficiary and disadvantaged families (Photo: VNA)

NA Chairman Man shared the progress made during the NA’s recent 8th session, including the approval of amendments to the Health Insurance Law to gradually integrate and streamline health insurance services.

Additionally, 5 percent of savings from the regular State and local budget cuts in 2024 will be allocated to support the elimination of temporary and dilapidated housing for poor and near-poor households. The disbursement period for three national target programmes has also been extended until December 31, 2025.

With an optimistic economic outlook, he projected a growth rate of 7 percent, with all 15 key targets expected to be met or exceeded this year. He noted that the state budget revenue is projected to surpass initial estimates, while the total trade turnover is estimated at US$782 billion , and the poverty rate is set to drop to 1.93 percent.

He praised the provincial Party Organisation, authorities and citizens for achieving a gross regional domestic product growth of 7.48 percent and genrating VND9.6 trillion (US$384 billion ) in domestic revenue for the local budget. Since 2020, over 8,300 solid houses have been built through donations, leading to a reduction in poverty rate to 2.41 percent.

The provincial Party committees, authorities, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front chapters at all levels were asked to continue their support to policy beneficiary and poor households, making it easier for them to escape poverty and contribute to national development.

Ha Tinh needs to step up education-training, embrace technological advances, particularly digital transformation; as well as ensure social safety and order, he said, calling for drastic action to help 2,165 poor households, including 538 policy beneficiaries and 1,627 poor and near-poor ones, build new houses next year.

VNA