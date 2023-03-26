NA Chairman attends opening of National Tourism Year 2023

National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue attended the opening of the National Tourism Year 2023 themed 'Binh Thuan – Green convergence' in Phan Thiet city, the south central coastal province of Binh Thuan on March 25.

The National Tourism Year has been organised in rotation on national and global scale since 2003, featuring a series of outstanding cultural, socio-economic and tourism activities under a chosen theme. It is intended to introduce and popularise unique Vietnamese cultural values, resources, and tourism products, thus attracting more foreign tourists to the country, strengthening regional connectivity, creating breakthrough development and developing tourism infrastructure.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang said with the theme “Binh Thuan - Green Convergence”, the 2023 edition aims to promote green and sustainable tourism, in line with the Party's policy of developing economy in harmony with nature and not exchanging the environment for economic growth.

He expressed his belief that Binh Thuan, as the host of the National Tourism Year 2023, will turn its disadvantages to advantages and rise to the spotlight in tourism development in the central region and the country.

On the occasion, the Deputy PM called on ministries, agencies and localities nationwide to build plans and strategies to achieve green tourism development following the theme of the National Tourism Year 2023, step up public-private partnerships in the field, and popularise tourism to the world via various forms under the slogan 'Every citizen is a tourism ambassador'.

For his part, Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung said in order to effectively realise the Politburo’s resolution on developing tourism into a spearhead economic sector, all-level administrations, sectors and localities should work to offer unique tourism products and professional services at competitive prices, and create safe, civilised and friendly destinations.

Binh Thuan is home to beautiful natural landscape along the 192km-long coastline, many pristine islands within its vast 52,000 sq. km sea territory, and a unique coastal sand dune ecosystem.

In addition to its natural beauty, the province has many historical and cultural relics, along with festivals and folk cultural activities that are intricately interwoven with unique culinary arts, making it an attractive tourist destination. A special music show was also held at the opening ceremony, during which the province's 300-year history and its journey of sustainable tourism development were introduced.

According to the organising board, over 200 events and cultural-sports and tourism activities on the inter-provincial, national and global scale will be held in Binh Thuan and 41 cities and provinces nationwide throughout the year.