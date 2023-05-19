Museum receives valuable memorabilia related to President Ho Chi Minh

Martyr Nguyen Thi Trien (1940-1967) is a female militia who shot down the first night visual and photographic reconnaissance aircraft of the US Army on the evening of July 27, 1966.

She was honored with the Third-class Feat Order and presented with a watch by President Ho Chi Minh. However, the heroine sacrificed her life before receiving the award and Uncle Ho’s present. The martyr’s family kept the special gift very carefully for years.

Martyr Nguyen Thi Trien’s relatives decided to hand over her certificates of merit and the watch to the Ho Chi Minh Museum in the hope of the memorials will be kept and stored in the best way.