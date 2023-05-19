SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

Museum receives valuable memorabilia related to President Ho Chi Minh

The family of martyr Nguyen Thi Trien handed over valuable items of late President Ho Chi Minh to the Ho Chi Minh Museum in Hanoi on May 18, celebrating the 133rd anniversary of Uncle Ho’s birthday (May 19, 1890-2023).
Martyr Nguyen Thi Trien’s familiy hands over her certificates of merit and a watch presented by Uncle Ho to the Ho Chi Minh Museum on May 18. (Photo: SGGP)

Martyr Nguyen Thi Trien (1940-1967) is a female militia who shot down the first night visual and photographic reconnaissance aircraft of the US Army on the evening of July 27, 1966.

She was honored with the Third-class Feat Order and presented with a watch by President Ho Chi Minh. However, the heroine sacrificed her life before receiving the award and Uncle Ho’s present. The martyr’s family kept the special gift very carefully for years.

Martyr Nguyen Thi Trien’s relatives decided to hand over her certificates of merit and the watch to the Ho Chi Minh Museum in the hope of the memorials will be kept and stored in the best way.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh

