Ms. To Thi Bich Chau appointed as VFF Vice President

Member of the Standing Committee of HCMC Party committee, Secretary of the Party Committee of District 1 To Thi Bich Chau has been appointed as Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee for the 2019-2024 tenure.

Ms. To Thi Bich Chau expressed her thanks to the Presidium of the Central Committee of Vietnam Fatherland Front, the Political Bureau and the Secretariat, the Organization Commission of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV)'s Central Committee and the Party Central Committee’s organizations for trusting her with the new role.

Ms. Chau said that the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee will prepare well for the organization of the 10th National Congress of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee for 2024-2029 which is scheduled to take place in October.

She hoped to receive the support and guidelines of leaders of the Party and State and generations of leaders of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, cadres, civil servants, and public employees of the Vietnam Fatherland Front committees at all levels to help her complete tasks.

Ms. To Thi Bich Chau was born in 1969 in the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre. She took positions, including Deputy Director of the Healthcare Center of District 4 from 2006 to 2007, Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of the Healthcare Center of District 4 from 2007 to 2010, Deputy Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of District 4 from 2010 to 2014, Head of the Department of Culture and Society of the HCMC People’s Council in 2015, Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC Women's Union from October 2015 to December 2015, Chairwoman of the HCMC Women's Union from December 2015 to 2017, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front of HCMC from March 2017 to July 2022, Secretary of the Party Committee of District 1 in HCMC for the 2020-2025 tenure from July 2022 to present.

