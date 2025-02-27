Mr. Nguyen Thanh Nghi holds additional mission in Ho Chi Minh City

Mr. Nguyen Thanh Nghi holds an additional mission in Ho Chi Minh City, as the Deputy Head of the municipal Steering Committee for Anti-Corruption, Wastefulness and Misconduct.

On the morning of February 27, the Ho Chi Minh City Steering Committee for Anti-Corruption, Wastefulness and Misconduct held its ninth session.

Mr. Nguyen Thanh Nghi at the session (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Standing Committee has decided to appoint Nguyen Thanh Nghi, member of the Party Central Committee and Permanent Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, as Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Steering Committee for Anti-Corruption, Wastefulness and Misconduct.

Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, member of the Politburo, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Steering Committee for Anti-Corruption, Wastefulness and Misconduct presided over the session.

At the session, the Steering Committee staffed its personnel by supplementing a new Deputy Head and members.

Currently, the Committee has six Deputy Heads and nine members. The Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Internal Affairs Commission serves as the Committee’s standing agency.

Previously, the Ho Chi Minh City Party Standing Committee issued a decision to staff the Head of the Steering Committee for inspection, supervision, and urging the resolution of high-profile cases, problems and mass complaints in Ho Chi Minh City.

Accordingly, the Ho Chi Minh City Party Standing Committee assigned Mr. Nguyen Thanh Nghi to join this Steering Committee with the role as the committee's head.

Mr. Nguyen Thanh Nghi was born in 1976, a native of the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau. He holds a bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering, a Doctor of Science in Civil Engineering (George Washington University, the United States) and senior political theory.

By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong