Mr. Nguyen Thanh Nghi assumes additional mission for digital transformation

The Subcommittee for the Implementation of Digital Transformation Project in Party Agencies consisted of 21 members.

Mr. Nguyen Thanh Nghi, Member of the Party Central Committee, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Standing Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Steering Committee for Science, Technology, Innovation and Digital Transformation Development, has been appointed the head of the subcommittee.

The Steering Committee for Science, Technology, Innovation and Digital Transformation Development of Ho Chi Minh City has issued a decision to establish a Subcommittee to implement Project 204, referred to as the Digital Transformation Project in Party Agencies of the Party Secretariat, called the subcommittee consisting of 21 members.

Deputy heads of the subcommittee included Mr. Pham Thanh Kien, Member of the Ho Chi Minh City Standing Party Committee, Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council and Member of the City Steering Committee; Mr. Le Hong Nam, Member of the HCMC Standing Party Committee, Director of the HCMC Public Security Department and Member of the Ho Chi Minh City Steering Committee; and Ms. Tran Thi Dieu Thuy, Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee.

Mr. Pham Hong Son, Office Chief of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Standing Member of the City Steering Committee, serves as the standing deputy head of the subcommittee.

Other members of the subcommittee are representatives from the leaders of various city departments and agencies. The office of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee will serve as the standing office of the subcommittee.

The subcommittee is responsible for implementing its duties and functions according to the regulations of the Ho Chi Minh City Steering Committee. It is eligible for using the official seals of its members to facilitate its operations.

The Steering Committee for Science, Technology, Innovation and Digital Transformation Development of Ho Chi Minh City also issued the working regulations for the subcommittee.

The subcommittee will operate based on the principle of democratic centralism; the collective discussion, and the head of the subcommittee will conclude implementation.

Members of the subcommittee are responsible for proactively carrying out their tasks, enhancing coordination and information exchange during the process of handling work according to their assigned functions, duties and powers.

Besides, they will simultaneously promote digital transformation in Party agencies, closely aligned with administrative reform.

By Thu Huong- Translated by Huyen Huong