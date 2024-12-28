National

Mr. Cao Huy appointed as Deputy Minister of Home Affairs

SGGPO

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has signed a decision to appoint Mr. Cao Huy, Deputy Chief of the Government Office, as Deputy Minister of Home Affairs.

The decision will take effect from January 1, 2025.

Huy.jpg
Mr. Cao Huy is appointed as Deputy Minister of Home Affairs.

Mr. Cao Huy was born in 1968 in Hai Duong Province. Before being appointed as Deputy Minister of Home Affairs, he served as Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of the Government Office, Vice Chairman of Dak Nong Provincial People's Committee, Deputy Chief of the Office of the Government Party Civil Affairs Committee, Head of the Department of Organization and Personnel of the Government Office and Deputy Chief of the Government Office.

By Phan Thao- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

deputy minister of home affairs Cao Huy Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn