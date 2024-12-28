Mr. Cao Huy appointed as Deputy Minister of Home Affairs

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has signed a decision to appoint Mr. Cao Huy, Deputy Chief of the Government Office, as Deputy Minister of Home Affairs.

The decision will take effect from January 1, 2025.

Mr. Cao Huy was born in 1968 in Hai Duong Province. Before being appointed as Deputy Minister of Home Affairs, he served as Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of the Government Office, Vice Chairman of Dak Nong Provincial People's Committee, Deputy Chief of the Office of the Government Party Civil Affairs Committee, Head of the Department of Organization and Personnel of the Government Office and Deputy Chief of the Government Office.

By Phan Thao- Translated by Huyen Huong