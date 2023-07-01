Mountainous residents make money from raising sturgeon

After the Son Tay Agricultural Service Cooperative in Son Tay District of Quang Ngai Province was successful in the experimental rearing model of sturgeon from 2014-2018 until now, it expanded the farm to 1,800 square meters earning hundreds of million Vietnamese dong per crop, paving the way for economic development for people in mountainous areas.

In 2014, the District People's Committee in Son Tay District assigned the District Agricultural Service Center to implement the sturgeon farming model in Son Bua Commune. From 2014-2017, the fish was farmed in an area of 500 square meters with a total investment of more than VND1.5 billion.

After two experimental breedings of the special fish, the sturgeon fingerlings were less sick, grew well, and developed well. Moreover, they have an average weight of 2.5 kg-5kg each. In the first harvest of experimental rearing, cooperative members sold 450 farmed-raised fish weighing 1,125kg at VND200,000 per kg and they earned VND225 million.

In the second harvest, they earned more than VND1.8 billion for selling 7,500kg at the price of VND 250,000 a kg. They made a profit of about VND 527 million after excluding the initial investment cost.

The success of the experimental sturgeon farming model has shown that weather and climate conditions in Son Bua Commune are suitable for sturgeon farming. Thus, in 2018, the Son Tay District People's Committee handed over to the Son Tay Agricultural and Service Cooperative to continue expanding the fish-rearing model.

In the beginning, the fish was raised in a pond of only 500 square meters. The Son Tay Agriculture and Service Cooperative has expanded to 1,800 square meters with three farming crops, earning hundreds of millions of Vietnamese dong.

In particular, in the second farming season, 3,500 fingerlings were raised during 18 months with a 72 percent of survival rate. Each fish has an average weight of 2.5 kg. The cooperative sold the fish at VND250,000 a kg, collecting VND1,575 billion. The Cooperative has earned a net profit of VND604 million after excluding the investment cost of VND971 million.

Currently, the cooperative is raising the third sturgeon crop with a number of 4,000 fish. The survival rate is forecast to be very high, at about 85 percent. The cooperative planned to sell the fish at the end of 2023. Currently, a sturgeon has reached a weight of 2-3kg.

With the current price ranging from VND 250,000 a kg to VND 350,000 a kg, the cooperative hoped to earn much.