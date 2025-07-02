Fake goods sellers more sophisticated than genuine businesses, experts warn

Many experts voiced concern that sellers of counterfeit products are running more professional and methodical advertising campaigns than legitimate businesses.

Market surveillance forces inspect suspected counterfeit goods in Ho Chi Minh City.

Nguoi Lao Dong (Laborer) Newspaper hosted a roundtable discussion titled “Combating Counterfeit Goods – Cleaning Up the Market, Restoring Trust”, on July 2. At the event, many experts voiced concern that sellers of counterfeit products are running more professional and methodical advertising campaigns than legitimate businesses.

An overview of the forum

Speaking at the forum, Mr. Nguyen Tan Phong, Director of the Legal Advisory Center under the Vietnam E-commerce Association (VECOM), noted that online platforms allow sellers to easily reach large numbers of consumers without facing significant physical or regulatory barriers. “The relative anonymity of the digital space enables violators to change identities and locations with ease once discovered,” he explained.

More troubling, he added, is the fact that many counterfeit sellers are more sophisticated in their marketing than genuine brands. “We propose creating and contributing to a shared data mechanism that enables e-commerce platforms—and platforms in coordination with authorities—to share information on violations and offenders,” Mr. Nguyen Tan Phong said.

Mr. Nguyen Ngoc Ty, CEO of Non Son Fashion Co., Ltd., a brand with three decades of experience fighting counterfeit products, acknowledged that his company has been battling fake goods for as long as it has existed.

Mr. Nguyen Ngoc Ty, CEO of Non Son Fashion Co., Ltd., speaks at the roundtable discussion.

“Online shopping is growing rapidly and offers convenience to consumers, but it also provides fertile ground for counterfeiters due to the anonymity of online platforms,” Mr. Nguyen Ngoc Ty said. “We have set up a dedicated anti-counterfeit team that monitors the market daily, verifies suspicious activity internally, and works with relevant authorities to resolve each case.”

Non Son staff livestream product sales directly from the company headquarters.

Mr. Nguyen Viet Hong, Vice President of the Ho Chi Minh City Consumer Rights Protection Association and CEO of Vina CHG, questioned the effectiveness of current enforcement efforts. “We shut down illegal operations where we find them—but how are these counterfeit businesses still able to reopen and keep operating?” he asked. “More importantly, how do we ensure consumers have access to authentic products?”

He recommended the development of trusted retail channels and called for clearer guidance to help consumers identify legitimate sellers.

Consumers who suspect they have purchased counterfeit goods are advised to contact the market surveillance hotline or reach out to the Consumer Rights Protection Association for support.

Ho Chi Minh City market surveillance officers inspect a bird’s nest retail stall of unclear origin at Binh Tay Market (Binh Tay Ward, HCMC).

Mr. Nguyen Tien Dat, Deputy Director of the HCMC Market Surveillance Agency, noted that under Directive No.13 issued by the Prime Minister on intensifying the fight against smuggling, commercial fraud, and counterfeit goods, the Ministry of Industry and Trade has been tasked with developing a centralized product database as a strategic foundation for product origin traceability and enforcement activities against illicit trade.

HCMC's Department of Industry and Trade and the Market Surveillance Agency are currently implementing this task. However, Mr. Ngyen Tien Dat acknowledged that the process will take time, requiring significant investment in IT infrastructure as well as integration with the national database system.

