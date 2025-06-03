Motorbike emissions testing in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City delayed to July 1, 2027

Instead of beginning in early 2027 as previously planned, the requirement for motorbike emissions testing in the capital city of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City has been postponed to July 1, 2027.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment is expected to issue regulations about technical standards for emission limits, and a guiding circular within the next one to two weeks.

On June 3, in the capital city of Hanoi, the ministry hosted a working session to consult the draft roadmap for implementing emissions testing for motorbikes in Vietnam.

During the working session, a representative from the Department of Environment under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment confirmed the postponement of the emissions testing in the two major cities.

At the same time, the new draft regulation also stipulates that starting from January 1, 2030, all motorbikes operating in two big cities Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City must meet at least emissions level 2 meeting a specific standard or tier for vehicle emissions.

The requirement has been moved up by two years compared to the previous draft.

Also starting in 2030, vehicles entering a "low-emission zone" in the capital city of Hanoi must adhere to the emission standards set by the Hanoi People's Council.

Traffic in Hanoi during rush hour. (Illustrative photo)

According to the new draft, major cities such as Hai Phong, Da Nang, Can Tho, and Hue will begin emission testing for motorbikes on July 1, 2028. While, in other provinces and cities, the implementation date will begin on July 1, 2030, but local authorities are allowed to adjust this timeline earlier based on their actual conditions.

Speaking at the working session, Deputy Director of the Department of Environment Le Hoai Nam stated that the draft technical standards and guiding circular have been finalized. The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment plans to issue them within the next one to two weeks, marking the first time Vietnam will implement emission inspections for motorbikes, which overwhelmingly dominate the roads, with about 70 million motorbikes nationwide.

The emission control of motorbikes aims to improve air quality in urban areas nowadays, he emphasized.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong