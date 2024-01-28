MoT to accelerate new transportation projects in 2024

The Ministry of Transport urged relevant units to speed up many new projects under the action program of implementing Resolution No.01 of the Government on key missions and solutions for socio-economic development and the State budget in 2024.

Regarding road projects, the Ministry of Transport (MoT) will promptly approve investment projects, designs and quotations to start works following the medium-term plan in the period 2021 – 2025, especially the sections of Ho Chi Minh Highway, namely Chu Market – Trung Son T-junction, Bien Hoa Canal – Vung Tau, Long Thanh – Thu Thiem, Soi – Ben Nhat – Go Quao – Vinh Thuan and so on.

Besides, the Ministry of Transport shall closely collaborate with host agencies and localities to soon start works on key inter-regional projects comprising expressways of Hoa Binh – Moc Chau, Ninh Binh – Hai Phong, Gia Nghia – Chon Thanh, Ho Chi Minh City – Chon Thanh.

In addition, the MoT will soon submit to authorized agencies the investment policy of the North-South high-speed railway project for approval and rapidly push up the investment progress of other key railway projects namely Ha Noi – Lao Cai – Hai Phong, Ho Chi Minh City – Can Tho.

In 2024, the Ministry of Transport shall focus on controlling overloaded vehicles to prevent violations; monitoring and strictly handling violations on unregistered vehicles at stations, disguised ones or violations on speed limit.

On the other hand, the ministry is studying to open more domestic and international air routes and implement solutions to limit delays and cancellations at Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat International Airports.

By staff writer- Translated by Huyen Huong