MoT requests expansion of non-stop automatic toll collection at airports

The Ministry of Transport has requested Vietnam Airports Corporation and related agencies to study the expansion of non-stop automatic toll collection services to facilitate vehicle access to airports.

Non-stop automatic toll collection has been applied at Noi Bai International Airport's entry and exit roads.

According to the Ministry of Transport, non-stop automatic toll collection services have already been exploited at several major airports, including Noi Bai International Airport in the capital city of Hanoi and Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City.

The initial results show that the service operates smoothly and significantly reduces congestion at airport entry and exit points.

Following the Government's directive, the implementation of electronic toll collection has been assigned to Vietnam Airports Corporation and relevant parties.

Currently, legal regulations related to non-stop automatic toll collection have been added to the newly promulgated Road Traffic Law and Decree No. 119/2024 on electronic payment for road traffic, which took effect on October 1, 2024.

Based on the foundation, the Ministry of Transport requested Vietnam Airports Corporation and relevant agencies to accelerate the research and implementation of non-stop electronic toll collection services at other airports to improve service quality and facilitate smooth and convenient access to airports.

