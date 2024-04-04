MoT replaces leadership positions

The Ministry of Transport this morning hosted a conference to announce the Prime Minister’s Decision and decisions of the Minister of Transport on personnel works.

Notably, the ministry replaced a series of leadership positions in its specialized agencies according to new appointments.



At the conference

At the conference, Minister of Transport and Standing Vice Chairman of the National Traffic Safety Committee Nguyen Van Thang granted a decision to appoint Director of the Vietnam Expressway Department Le Kim Thanh to Vice Chairman of the National Traffic Safety Committee starting from April 2.

Meanwhile, Vice Chairman of the National Traffic Safety Committee Khuat Viet Hung was appointed to Director of the Transport Development and Strategy Institute from March 25, 2024.

Chief Inspector of the Ministry of Transport Lam Van Hoang was appointed to the position of Director of the Vietnam Expressway Authority. Director of the Legal Department under the Ministry of Transport Trinh Thi Hang Nga was appointed to the position of Chief Inspector. Deputy Director of the Legal Department under the Ministry of Transport Tran Thi Minh Hien was appointed as the Acting Director of the Legal Department.

Minister of Transport Nguyen Van Thang said that in the upcoming time, the ministry would reorganize and perform job rotation of staff regularly and consistently. Therefore, Minister Thang required the leaders, directors, heads of the Ministry of Transport’s agencies, employees and staff to make more efforts to meet the expectations of the Party, State and people.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong