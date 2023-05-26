SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

MOT proposes to add US$68.3 mln to total investment of Rach Mieu Bridge 2

The Ministry of Transport (MoT) proposed to lift the investment capital of the Rach Mieu Bridge 2 project to over VND6.8 trillion (US$291 million).
Design of Rach Mieu Bridge 2

The Ministry of Transport has just a report to the Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha on the approval of investment capital adjustment of the Rach Mieu Bridge 2 project connecting Tien Giang Province and Ben Tre Province with a total amount of over VND6.8 trillion (US$291 million), an increase of more than VND1.6 trillion (US$68.3 million) over the approved plan of the Prime Minister.

Of which, the capital for medium-term public investment in the period of 2021 – 2025 will be nearly VND5.6 trillion (US$239 million) and the capital for the medium term public investment in the period of 2026 - 2030 shall reach over VND1,218 billion (US$52 million).

Regarding the capital surge, the Ministry of Transport said that the cost of site clearance, support and resettlement had increased sharply by more than VND1,964 billion (US$84 million) triggering the rise of the project’s total investment.

Concerning capital balance solutions, the Ministry of Transport informed that in the period of 2021 – 2025, the total medium-term plan arranged for the project was expected to reach nearly VND5.6 trillion (US$239 million).

The lack of capital can be balanced from the adjustment of the medium-term public investment plan for the 2021 - 2025 period of the North-South expressway project in the Phan Thiet - Dau Giay section.

The Ministry of Transport also proposed to extend the project implementation to 2026 instead of 2025 due to the handover progress of the construction site.

By Minh Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong

