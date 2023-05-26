MOT proposes to add US$68.3 mln to total investment of Rach Mieu Bridge 2

The Ministry of Transport (MoT) proposed to lift the investment capital of the Rach Mieu Bridge 2 project to over VND6.8 trillion (US$291 million).

The Ministry of Transport has just a report to the Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha on the approval of investment capital adjustment of the Rach Mieu Bridge 2 project connecting Tien Giang Province and Ben Tre Province with a total amount of over VND6.8 trillion (US$291 million), an increase of more than VND1.6 trillion (US$68.3 million) over the approved plan of the Prime Minister.

Of which, the capital for medium-term public investment in the period of 2021 – 2025 will be nearly VND5.6 trillion (US$239 million) and the capital for the medium term public investment in the period of 2026 - 2030 shall reach over VND1,218 billion (US$52 million).

Regarding the capital surge, the Ministry of Transport said that the cost of site clearance, support and resettlement had increased sharply by more than VND1,964 billion (US$84 million) triggering the rise of the project’s total investment.

Concerning capital balance solutions, the Ministry of Transport informed that in the period of 2021 – 2025, the total medium-term plan arranged for the project was expected to reach nearly VND5.6 trillion (US$239 million).

The lack of capital can be balanced from the adjustment of the medium-term public investment plan for the 2021 - 2025 period of the North-South expressway project in the Phan Thiet - Dau Giay section.

The Ministry of Transport also proposed to extend the project implementation to 2026 instead of 2025 due to the handover progress of the construction site.