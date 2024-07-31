MoT declares emergency due to natural disasters on National Highway 16

The Ministry of Transport has declared an emergency due to natural disasters to address and repair the road infrastructure damage on National Highway 16 from Km 264+300 to Km 264+900 caused by heavy rains in Nghe An Province.

The Ministry of Transport stated that recent heavy rains and floods in Nghe An Province had damaged the road infrastructure on National Highway 16, posing a direct threat to the safety of people and vehicles using the road.

The Ministry of Transport has tasked the Department of Roads of Vietnam and the Department of Transport of Nghe An Province with reviewing and identifying the extent of the road infrastructure damage caused by the natural disaster, seeking repair solutions, and issuing an emergency construction order to address the disaster’s aftermath following legal regulations.

Upon completion of the emergency construction and disaster recovery, the Department of Roads of Vietnam will report to the Ministry of Transport as a basis for declaring the end of the emergency.

These two agencies are also responsible to the Minister of Transport for the contents of the report on the damage and destruction of road infrastructure from Km 264+300 to Km 264+900 on National Highway 16 in Nghe An Province caused by the recent heavy rains and floods.

By Minh Anh – Translated by Thuy Doan