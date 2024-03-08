More than 5,000 people join collective Ao Dai parade at HCMC

Over 5,000 people participate in a collective Ao Dai parade at Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street.

On the morning of March 8, the "I Love Vietnamese Ao Dai" collective Ao Dai parade took place at Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street, gathering the largest number of ao dai-wearing individuals in Vietnam, with over 5,000 participants. This event stands out as a highlight within the 10th HCMC Ao Dai Festival in 2024.

The event was attended by Mrs. Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh, former Member of the Party Central Committee cum former Vice President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam; Mr. Truong Hoa Binh, former Permanent Deputy Prime Minister; Mrs. Tran Lan Phuong, Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Women's Union; Mrs. Nguyen Thi Le, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee cum Chairwoman of the People's Council of HCMC; Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee; Mr. Nguyen Van Dung, Member of the HCMC Party Committee cum Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee; and Ms. Nguyen Tran Phuong Tran, Chairwoman of the HCMC Women's Union.

The parade aims to honor the beauty of the ao dai in everyday life.

On the morning of the same day, HCMC held a gathering to commemorate the 114th International Women's Day on March 8 and the 1,984th anniversary of the Trung Sisters' Uprising. The event was co-organized by the HCMC Department of Tourism and the HCMC Women's Union. During this occasion, the HCMC Women's Union expressed appreciation for the immense contributions of Vietnamese Heroic Mothers Nguyen Thi Huu Tai and Le Thi Tuyet Mai.

The HCMC Women's Union expresses appreciation for the immense contributions of Vietnamese Heroic Mothers Nguyen Thi Huu Tai and Le Thi Tuyet Mai.

Over the past year, the Women's Union of HCMC has successfully organized a series of events and activities commemorating the significant national holidays.

According to Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Nguyen Van Dung, in 2023, the Women's Union of HCMC consistently followed the directives of the Vietnam's Women's Union Central Executive Committee, as well as the resolutions, directives, and programs of the Standing Committee of HCMC Party Committee. It has always creatively applied and proactively innovated the content and methods of union activities, closely aligning with the dynamic realities of the city.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Nguyen Van Dung speaks at the event.

"Thanks to the dynamism, creativity, and courage of the Women's Union officials at all levels, their active contributions have propelled the women's movement in the city to expand and deepen, acknowledged by the Vietnam's Women's Union Central Executive Committee. The capacity, qualifications, and status of women in HCMC have markedly elevated, making substantial contributions to the development across various sectors in the city," stated Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Nguyen Van Dung.

Ms. Nguyen Tran Phuong Tran, Chairwoman of the HCMC Women's Union, speaks at the event.

Ms. Nguyen Tran Phuong Tran, Chairwoman of the HCMC Women's Union, announced that in 2024, the HCMC Women's Union would continue to initiate and encourage all levels of the Union, officials, and members to actively implement the theme "Application of information technology in Union activities" set by the Vietnam's Women's Union Central Executive Committee, as well as the "Determination to effectively implement digital transformation and Resolution No. 98/2023 of the National Assembly". It will utilize and integrate information technology and social media platforms into Union activities and women's movements, aiming to mobilize women members to actively participate in movements and unleash the potential and creativity of women.

Former Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh and Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council Nguyen Thi Le present the Third-Class Labor Medal from the President to the leadership of the HCMC Women's Cultural House.

Outstanding individuals and groups receive commendations and gifts.

During this event, the HCMC Women's Cultural House had the honor of receiving the Third-Class Labor Medal from the President. The Vietnam's Women's Union Central Executive Committee awarded the "Leading Unit" flag to the Women's Union of HCMC. Additionally, commendations were given to five units that achieved outstanding results, leading in the five competitive clusters under the Women's Union of HCMC, and 12 individuals were commended for their title of "Outstanding Women" in 2023.

Related News Vibrant events at 10th HCMC Ao Dai Festival

By Tieu Tan – Translated by Bao Nghi