More police officers deployed to UN peacekeeping mission

The Ministry of Public Security (MPS) on August 16 handed over the State President’s decision to deploy three more police officers to the United Nations peacekeeping mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

Maj. Gen. Dao Xuan Lan, Chief of the MPS’s standing office for UN peacekeeping operations, reported that in 2022, the MPS sent four officers to engage in UN peacekeeping operations, including one to the UN headquarters and three to UNMISS.

All the four have excellently fulfilled their duties; gradually affirmed the capacity, mettle, and professionalism of the People’s Public Security officers; and helped popularise images of Vietnam to the UN and international friends, he noted.

On August 12, the State President signed a decision to deploy three more officers to UNMISS, raising the number of those joining UN peacekeeping operations to seven.

Aside from individuals, the standing office will soon propose the deployment of units to peacekeeping operations, Lan went on.

On behalf of the State President, MPS Deputy Minister Sen. Lt. Gen. Luong Tam Quang handed over the deployment decision to the three officers.

He noted the continued deployment reflects the MPS’s effective performance of international duties, as well as great efforts by the MPS’s steering committee and standing office for UN peacekeeping operations and each officer in implementing the policy in this regard of the Party, the State, the Central Public Security Party Committee, and the MPS.

Congratulating the three newly deployed personnel, he said this is a great honour and pride of each officer and also their heavy responsibility towards the Party, the State, the Central Public Security Party Committee, and the MPS.

The Deputy Minister expressed his belief that they will build on the achievements of Vietnam’s peacekeeping force, uphold the sense of responsibility, and promote their mettle and wisdom to surmount difficulties and improve their capacity so as to fulfill the assigned tasks, thus helping popularise the image of Vietnam as a hospitable and peace-loving country, and practically contributing to regional and international peace and security.