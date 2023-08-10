More firms selected for Green Enterprises award

At yesterday’s meeting of the Program Appraisal Council of the Green Enterprise award, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper cum Head of the program organizing committee Pham Van Truong said the council members agreed to select more firms for the award.

Accordingly, in addition to selecting manufacturing enterprises, the organizing committee will receive and consider awarding the title of Green Enterprise to enterprises operating in the fields of business, services, commerce and real estate.

The council recommended that businesses registering for the award need to meet the following criteria including treating all wastewater generated during production activities up to environmental standards; handling dust, exhaust gas, bad smell and sound to meet environmental standards; collecting and treating industrial and hazardous solid waste or signing contracts sanitation companies to collect garbage. Moreover, entrants to the award selection program must adopt technological solutions to save energy or use renewable energy.

The organizers will have a set of appropriate criteria for a specific field of activities.

Earlier, at the announcement ceremony of the program to select and award the title of Green Enterprise, Mr. Nguyen Ngoc Hoa, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Business Association, said that the selection of the award aims to honor and reward enterprises to comply with regulations on waste treatment in the process of production and business.

Moreover, the award also encourages firms to carry out research and production of environmentally friendly products in a bid to strengthen enterprises’ responsibility for protecting the environment with the orientation to support businesses to improve their competitiveness and integration into the international economy.

The program to select and award the title of Green Enterprise is organized by SGGP newspaper in collaboration with the Ho Chi Minh City Business Association and periodically awards the title in September every year.