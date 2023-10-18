Monument Park of Heroic Martyr Vo Thi Sau invested over US$18 mln

The People's Committee of Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province has just issued a decision approving the project of Monument Park and Memorial House of Heroic Martyr Vo Thi Sau in Dat Do Town, Dat Do District.

This project is invested by Dat Do District People's Committee.

The work has a total investment capital of more than VND440 billion (US$18 million) from the provincial budget, comprising site clearance and compensation costs of VND354 billion (US$14.5 million) and the remaining being fee of construction contingency and some other costs.

The project will focus on expansion, new construction and renovation of the memorial house, park and monument of Heroic Martyr Vo Thi Sau on a total land area of more than 1.7 hectares.

The People's Committee of Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province required the investor to implement the project in accordance with current regulations and strive to inaugurate it by June of 2025.

According to the People's Committee of Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province, the project is to create favorable conditions for residents, domestic and international tourists to visit as well as to contribute to educating the young generations about patriot traditions and the example of heroine Vo Thi Sau.