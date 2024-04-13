Monthly awards of writing contest marking Southern Liberation revealed

The Phu Nu TPHCM (HCMC Women) Newspaper held a ceremony to present monthly awards of a writing contest titled “My City” for the first time on April 12.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC Journalists Association Mai Ngoc Mai Ngoc Phuoc (L) and Ms. Ly Viet Trung, editor-in-chief of the Phu Nu TPHCM (HCMC Women) Newspaper (R) offer awards to winners. (Photo: SGGP)

The newspaper in collaboration with the HCMC General Publishing House launched a writing contest titled “My City” to mark the 50th anniversary of southern liberation and national reunification (April 30, 1975-2025) last October.

The contest aims to honor socioeconomic and cultural achievements, main constructions, valuable historical and cultural heritages, and kind-hearted people with a desire to contribute to the city’s development.

It also pays attention to seeking compassionate exemplary models and introducing initiatives of experts and people contributing to the building and development of the southern metropolis.

Ms. Ly Viet Trung, editor-in-chief of the Phu Nu TPHCM (HCMC Women) Newspaper speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

The entry topics focus on the efforts of the government and people of the city in fighting and preventing social evils, environmental protection, building a green, clean, and beautiful city, the process of administrative reform, and construction of urban government, efforts of local authorities at levels in serving residents, changes of the city from 1975 to present, solutions for urgent issues such as flooding control, traffic jams, urban planning, attracting talents, administrative reform and more.

Contest submissions including reportages, notes, reports, editorials, essays, and memoirs must be between 700 and 2,000 words in length.

The organization board has received more than 500 entries and monthly chosen the best entries for award ceremonies to offer prizes worth VND10 million (US$400) each. The contest will run until December 31.

By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh