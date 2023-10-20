Writing contest marking 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation launched

The Phu Nu TPHCM (HCMC Women) Newspaper in collaboration with the HCMC General Publishing House launched a writing contest titled “My City” to mark the 50th anniversary of southern liberation and national reunification (April 30, 1975-2025).

The contest aims to honor socioeconomic and cultural achievements, main constructions, valuable historical and cultural heritages, and kind-hearted people with a desire to contribute to the city’s development.

It also pays attention to seeking compassionate exemplary models and introducing initiatives of experts and people contributing to the building and developing the southern metropolis.

The organization board encourages contestants to reflect the urban modern, civilized, and affectionate lifestyle of the people of the city through practical stories and activities; cultural diversity and convergence; the process of building, protecting, and promoting cultural values of HCMC’s people; preservation of identities and development of the southern economic hub into a modern and smart city.

The entry topics also focus on the efforts of the government and people of the city in fighting and preventing social evils, environmental protection, building a green, clean, and beautiful city, the process of administrative reform, and construction of urban government, efforts of local authorities at levels in serving residents, changes of the city from 1975 to present, solutions for urgent issues such as flooding control, traffic jams, urban planning, attracting talents, administrative reform and more.

Contest submissions including reportages, notes, reports, editorials, essays, and memoirs must be between 700 and 2,000 words in length.

The competition has received entries from October 20, 2023 to December 31, 2024.