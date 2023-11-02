Mongolian President’s visit contributes to deepening traditional friendship

Related News State President Vo Van Thuong welcomes Mongolian President

Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh’s visit would contribute to further strengthening the traditional friendship between Vietnam and Mongolia, General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong said.

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong affirmed that the Party, Government, and people of Vietnam always remember and treasure the sentiments and valuable support of the Mongolian Government and people during the struggle for independence and unification of the country in the past and the cause of national construction and development at present. The Party, State, and people of Vietnam always want to promote bilateral cooperation with Mongolia in all fields following the interests, potentials, the needs of the two countries.

The Party Chief reviewed Vietnam’s achievements over the last 35 years of Doi Moi (Reform), national development goals set out at the 13th National Party Congress, and the country’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation, development, and multilateralisation and diversification of relations.

He discussed directions and measures to bring the bilateral relations to a new height in the new period, including exchanges and cooperation between the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV, and the Mongolian People's Party, and strengthening comprehensive cooperation for the benefit of the two peoples, actively contributing to peace, stability, and prosperity of the region and the world.

For his part, Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh highly regarded Vietnam's impressive achievements over the past years and the leadership of the CPV headed by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong to help the country successfully materialize the resolution adopted at the 13th National Party Congress, and achieve targets set for 2030 and 2045.

The Mongolian President expressed his great pleasure at the good traditional friendship between the two countries, especially a visit paid to Mongolia by President Ho Chi Minh in 1955.

He hoped that the relations between the two Parties would be further strengthened contributing to consolidating the political foundation of the bilateral relations.

Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh also agreed with Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s views on measures to deepen the relationship between the two countries and emphasized working with Vietnam to elevate it to a new height.