H'Hen Nie, Miss Universe Vietnam 2017 and the Gaia Nature Conservation Center have grown an additional four hectares of forest in Ben En National Park in the north-central coastal province of Thanh Hoa on April 10-12.

After a year of accompanying the Gaia Gaia Nature Conservation Center to plant and monitor five forests nationwide, a story of a thousand-year-old ironwood tree in Ben En National Park left a deep impression on Miss Universe Vietnam 2017 H'Hen Nie. The ancient tree still exists despite many attempts by illegal loggers to fell it as it has been protected within a national forest since the early 90s.

The beauty queen pledged to grow five hectares of forest after five years of winning at the Miss Universe Vietnam 2017 beauty pageant.

In March 2023, H’Hen Niê and the Gaia Gaia Gaia Nature Conservation had planted 1,190 trees across one hectare in Ben En National Park. The remaining four hectares were planted in the national park on April 10-12.

In spite of having fulfilled her promise, the Miss Universe Vietnam 2017 said that she will continuously grow more and more areas of forest to contribute to restoring forests, conserving and protecting biodiversity, and reducing the effects of climate change.