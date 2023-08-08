Miss Cosmo Vietnam 2023 to grant two highest titles

The organization board of Miss Universe Vietnam, also known as Miss Cosmo Vietnam, beauty contest 2023 announced that it will award two titles at the pageant to improve the quality of contestants and competition.

Accordingly, this year’s event themed “Made, not born” will have only one winner and a runner-up to make the beauty contest to be more attractive and have its own unique feature making it distinct from other pageants.

The winner must always keep learning and improving themselves. The contest focuses on six keywords, including inner strength, effort, training, performance, influence, and pioneering; and seeks a girl who talks less and does more.

The pageant will also have a design contest of national costumes that is changed into a fashion show of national costumes, a Cosmo Mascot design contest, and a reality competition show entitled “I am Miss Universe Vietnam”.

An audience can vote for their favorite contestant to enter the Top 2 directly through a voting portal that will be open on the final night.

The 2023 Miss Cosmo Vietnam officially received candidates’ profiles on July 1. The preliminary will take place in October in HCMC. The semi and final round will begin from November 1 to December 23.

The organization board of the Miss Universe Vietnam beauty contest previously announced the pageant’s international name, Miss Cosmo Vietnam, and its return to mark 15 years since its release.

Saigon Universe Joint Stock Company (Unicorp) is known as the only unit that owns the Miss Universe Vietnam brand. The company used to hold the right to organize the Miss Universe contest in 2008 and successfully held the Miss Universe Vietnam contest in 2015 and 2017. Unicorp empowered Universe Media Vietnam Co., Ltd (UniMedia) to become the organizer of the Miss Universe Vietnam contest in 2019 and 2022 in the country.

The pageant aims at honoring the modern beauty of Vietnamese women, promoting economic and tourism development, Vietnamese culture and people to international friends.