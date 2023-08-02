Miss Universe Vietnam announces int'l name upon its return

The organization board of the Miss Universe Vietnam beauty contest officially announced the pageant’s international name, Miss Cosmo Vietnam, and its return to mark 15 years since its release.

This year’s competition will have new changes, including copyright ownership, branding identity design of the logo, concepts, and colors.

Miss Cosmo Vietnam beauty contest was granted a certificate of registered copyright in accordance with decision 5136/2023/QTG dated on June 21, 2023.

In addition, a reality TV show entitled “I am Miss Universe Vietnam”, and the semifinal and final round of the beauty contest also received copyright registration certificates in accordance with decisions 5852/2023/QTG and 5850/2023/QTG dated on July 17, 2023, respectively.

Saigon Universe Joint Stock Company (Unicorp) is known as the only unit that owns the Miss Universe Vietnam brand. The company used to hold the right to organize the Miss Universe contest in 2008 and successfully held the Miss Universe Vietnam contest in 2015 and 2017. Unicorp empowered Universe Media Vietnam Co., Ltd (UniMedia) to become the organizer of the Miss Universe Vietnam contest in 2019 and 2022 in the country.

The pageant aims at honoring the modern beauty of Vietnamese women, promoting economic and tourism development, Vietnamese culture and people to international friends

Unicorp on February 18 announced that it suspended copyright cooperation to nominate the representative of Vietnam to participate in the Miss Universe pageant with the Miss Universe Organization. Thai business mogul Anne Jakrajutatip is the new owner of the Miss Universe organization. Many of these changes come from the competition's new ownership. Therefore, Unicorp has decided to suspend copyright cooperation with the Miss Universe Organization to focus on organizing Miss Universe Vietnam 2023 which is scheduled to take place at the end of 2023.