Vietnamese companies make strong gains in Fortune Southeast Asia 500 ranking

Vietnamese companies made a strong showing in the 2026 Fortune Southeast Asia 500 rankings, generating combined revenue of US$177 billion, up 10.5 percent, as Fortune honored the region's largest businesses at a ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City on Nov 3.

Permanent Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Loc Ha (right) and Fortune representatives present a recognition certificate to Vietnam National Industry-Energy Group (Petrovietnam), ranked No.11 among Southeast Asia's 500 largest companies.

Held as part of the Fortune Southeast Asia 500 Summit 2026, the event marked the third edition of the annual ranking, which recognizes the region's leading corporations based on revenue.

According to Fortune, the 500 largest companies in Southeast Asia generated a combined US$1.8 trillion in revenue, a 3.4 percent increase from the previous ranking.

Vietnam accounted for 72 companies on the list, reinforcing its position as a significant contributor to regional economic growth. Their combined revenue growth of 10.5 percent was three times the ranking's overall average.

The Vietnamese contingent included both major State-owned corporations and dynamic private-sector businesses spanning energy, manufacturing, technology, finance and consumer goods.

﻿ Permanent Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Loc Ha (right) and Fortune representatives present a recognition certificate to Vingroup, ranked No.26 among Southeast Asia's 500 largest companies.

In energy and industry, Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) was the highest-ranked Vietnamese company at No.11, followed by Vietnam National Chemical Group (Vinachem) at No.148, Gelex Group at No.208 and Stavian Chemical at No.227.

Among real estate, technology and construction companies, Vingroup led the private sector at No.26, followed by FPT Corporation at No.130 and construction contractor Coteccons at No.285.

In retail and consumer goods, Vietnam Dairy Products JSC (Vinamilk) ranked No.164, FPT Retail No.170 and high-tech agricultural company AgriS No.256.

The financial services sector was represented by Agribank at No.45, Techcombank at No.103, HDBank at No.121 and Bao Viet Group at No.159.

Representatives of companies honored at the Fortune Southeast Asia 500 ceremony.

The rankings also featured prominent multinational corporations from across Southeast Asia, including Singapore's Wilmar International at No.4, DBS Bank at No.8 and UOB at No.15; Thailand's Siam Cement Group at No.22 and Central Retail at No.40; Indonesia's Telkom Indonesia at No.33; and Malaysia's Gamuda at No.99.

Other leading regional companies in shipping, aviation, infrastructure, and health care also secured places on the list.

Permanent Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Loc Ha and representatives of companies honored at the Fortune Southeast Asia 500 ceremony (Photo: SGGP/Hoang Hung)

By Ai Van, Mai Hoa, Dinh Du – Translated by Thuy Doan