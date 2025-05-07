Ministry urges ITS completion along North–South expressway by 2026

The Ministry of Transport has urged project management boards to complete intelligent traffic systems (ITS) along the North–South Expressway to ensure the progress of toll collection from January 1, 2026.

As planned, all equipment, software for traffic monitoring and management, toll plazas and vehicle weight monitoring systems must be completed by October 31, 2025.

Integration between these systems and trial operations are scheduled to take place from November 1 to December 31, 2025.

Regarding five component projects under the public investment form, implemented during the 2017–2020 period, including Mai Son- National Highway No.45, National Highway No.45–Nghi Son, Nghi Son–Dien Chau, te Vinh Hao–Phan Thiet and Phan Thiet–Dau Giay, the installation of the intelligent traffic systems began at the end of March and is expected to be completed by September.

Meanwhile, 12 component projects of the North–South Expressway during 2021–2025 period have been delayed.

Among the delayed component projects, six key projects including Van Ninh–Cam Lo, Quang Ngai–Hoai Nhon, Hoai Nhon–Quy Nhon, Quy Nhon–Chi Thanh, Chi Thanh–Van Phong and Van Phong–Nha Trang are expected to complete the approval of their design documents and cost estimates in May.

The remaining component projects are set for design approval by June. In particular, four component projects of Vung Ang–Bung, Bung–Van Ninh, Can Tho–Hau Giang and Hau Giang–Ca Mau are scheduled to complete the approval of design documents and cost estimates in early June, while the final two projects of Bai Vot–Ham Nghi and Ham Nghi–Vung Ang are expected to finish the approval process by the end of June.

The Ministry of Transport has emphasized that all involved units must accelerate administrative procedures and ensure on-schedule construction to meet the Government’s directive of implementing toll collection across the entire North–South Expressway by 2026.

By Minh Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong