Ministry to issue handling process for celebs with cyber space violations

The Ministry of Information and Communication and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism will coordinate to issue a process to handle celebrities and Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) who violate cyber space regulations.

The procedures for handling well-known celebrities and KOLs are part of the strategy for radio, television, and electronic information development in the 2021-2025 period that was just signed by Minister of Information and Communication Nguyen Manh Hung.

Under the decision, entertainers with illegal and unethical behaviors will be prohibited from broadcasts, advertisements, and performances.

The plan also sets a goal of maintaining the fight to force cross-border social media platforms to remove information with harmful contents and false information with a high response rate of 90-95 percent to protect people from misleading advertisements.

In addition, the project aims to handle at least 80 percent of electronic websites and social networks with activities of the press; raise the number of Vietnamese accounts for social media usage from 90 million to 120 million; and reach a 5-10 percent increase in online advertising market share of domestic businesses.