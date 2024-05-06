Travel

Ministry to implement national survey for tourism resources

The Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism issued Decision No. 1177/QD-BVHTTDL on a comprehensive national survey for tourism resources. The inspection will be implemented in 2024 and is expected to be conducted in five years.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism will carry out a comprehensive national survey for tourism resources. (Photo: SGGP)

The survey focuses on tourism resources, such as natural landscapes, geological and topographic factors, climate, hydrology, ecosystems, and other natural elements that can be utilized for tourism purposes; cultural tourism resources consisting of historical and cultural relics, revolutionary sites, archaeology, architecture, traditional cultural values, festivals, folk arts, and other cultural values; human creative works that can be used for tourism purposes.

The Vietnam National Authority of Tourism is responsible for summarizing, evaluating, and classifying tourism resources, submitting them to the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, announcing and archiving the results of the annual tourism resource surveys, coordinating with relevant ministries, sectors, and localities in managing and developing national tourism resources.

The survey for tourism resources aims to establish a database system of tourism resources to serve the management, planning, and development of tourism products, tourist areas, and destinations nationwide.

